Garçon Wines celebrates major growth milestones as it makes its international debut in the Netherlands and collaborates with Mondelez

Garçon Wines has celebrated two major milestones with its first international with De Bijenkorf, the most prestigious department store in the Netherlands, and a collaboration with personalised gifting company Emagination Store, to launch a bespoke gift with confectionery giant Mondelēz International.

Garçon Wines bottles are made from 100 per cent post-consumer rPET, and offers a benchmark sustainable solution for eco-conscious consumers.

Santiago Navarro, CEO and Co-Founder of Garçon Wines, said: “The launch of our exciting collaboration with Green & Black’s and Emagination Store also marks the indirect start of our collaboration with global snacks giant Mondelēz International.”

“As the owners of nine billion-dollar brands, collaborating with Mondelēz is a momentous event in our company’s growth. The Mondelēz brands are globally successful in many sales channels where our 21st century eco, flat wine bottles work considerably better than their 19th century glass, round predecessor, including e-commerce and travel retail, so we look forward to providing them a quality wine solution and to developing our mutually beneficial relationship into the future.”

“International expansion forms a fundamentally important part of our business plans, and whilst we have advanced commercial discussion stretching across the world of wine from the Americas to Australia, we are highly motivated to be finally selling our wines outside the UK.”

“The Netherlands have shown significant interest in our innovation and De Bijenkorf is a leader amongst retailers in showcasing innovative products, so we feel this is a most fitting springboard from where to launch our international expansion.”

“We are excited to see what a global future holds for us and thank everyone who is showing interest internationally.”

James Stephenson, Sales Director at Emagination Store, said: “Emagination Store’s partnership with Mondelēz, for personalisation across its much-loved brands, has created the perfect opportunity to collaborate with Garçon Wines.”

“We are proud to be at the forefront of innovating new and exciting personalised products, enabled through our unique personalisation software, product innovation, marketplace, and global fulfilment capabilities.”