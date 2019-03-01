Garçon Wines launches game-changing 10 Flat Bottle Case

Garçon Wines, the London-based inventors of innovative, eco-friendly, flat wine bottles, has launched a revolutionary 10 Flat Bottle Case that will significantly cut carbon emissions and logistics costs from the supply chain of wine.

Garçon Wines’ flat wine bottles, made of 100 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET in the UK by RPC M&H Plastics, are 40 per cent more spatially efficient than round, glass bottles when packed next to each other.

The 10 Flat Bottle Case, designed and executed in collaboration with DS Smith, holds 10 full-sized, flat wine bottles in a compact case which would otherwise carry approximately just four regular, round, glass bottles of the same 75cl volume.

Compared to an average case for six round, glass bottles, Garçon Wines’ new 10 Flat Bottle Case is approximately 55 per cent spatially smaller. This space saving per case means that a pallet loaded with 10 Flat Bottle Cases could carry 1,040 bottles of wine in comparison with a standard pallet with six round, glass bottles cases which would carry just 456 bottles of wine.

The 10 Flat Bottle Case would significantly reduce the need for HGVs from five HGVs to two.

"The launch of our 10 Flat Bottle Case, to go with our multi award-winning flat wine bottle, will offer reductions in CO 2 emissions and business costs never seen before. It will make the industry more sustainable,” said Santiago Navarro, CEO & Co-Founder of Garçon Wines.

“It will also hopefully inspire and motivate other industries to follow suit. In light of this, we are honoured to bring this ground-breaking innovation to the wine and packaging industries.”