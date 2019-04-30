Garçon Wines wins big with further esteemed industry accolades

Garçon Wines has been internationally recognised by an impressive line-up of esteemed industry accolades for its outstanding innovation in sustainable wine packaging.

The strong line-up of award wins comes as Garçon Wines launches with online gifting retailer Moonpig, and shortly after the launch of its game-changing ten flat bottle cases, designed and executed in partnership with packaging industry leader DS Smith.

The ten flat bottle transit case holds ten full-sized, 75cl flat wine bottles in a compact case which would otherwise carry just four traditional, round glass bottles of the same volume.

This will cut greenhouse gas emissions and business costs from the transportation of wine by about 60 per cent.

The launch received extensive pick up across UK and international media outlets and further cements Garçon Wines’ commitment to providing significant innovation in wine packaging and logistics, while prioritising sustainability to protect the health of the planet.

Just three weeks after its launch, the case with the flat bottles, made in the UK from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled PET, won Best Sustainable Packaging at the World Food Innovation Awards 2019.

Here, Garçon took home a double win, also winning Best Packaging Design for its flat bottle.

The bottle also won Innovation of the Year at the Onboard Hospitality Awards 2019, and the Plastic Packaging Product of the Year at Plastics Recycling Europe Awards 2019.

Santiago Navarro, CEO and Co-founder of Garçon Wines, said: “It is a massive honour hour us and our partner manufacturers RPC M&H Plastics and DS Smith to be awarded with such prestigious accolades.”

“The large number and frequency of awards, and the tough competition we faced from some of the world’s leading companies, is the perfect recognition fort our innovation and execution.”“We believe that our wine packaging solutions, led by our flat wine bottles made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled PET plastic, are the most significant advancements to wine bottles in the last two centuries.”

“As a result, we believe that establishing the strongest reputational foundation for our products gives us the greatest chance to disrupt the dominant status quo bottles.”

“We are very grateful to the judges for their votes, we are humbled by the accolades, and we are highly motivated to show that we are worthy winners by continuing to introduce our bottles across the wine industry, replacing as many 19th century round, glass bottles with our more sustainable 21st century wine bottles.”