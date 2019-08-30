Gazechim and Nouryon to strengthen partnership

After several years of collaboration between Gazechim Composites and Nouryon, the two have decided to strengthen their partnership in Europe.

Gazechim Composites will distribute Nouryon’s complete portfolio of organic peroxides and auxiliaries for the thermoset business in the UK and Ireland, and also France and Italy.

Besides working together in technical and safety support for customers, Gazechim and Nouryon experts will also jointly develop new projects and commercial opportunities.

Jean-Marc Libes, Business Manager at Gazechim, said: “Our partnership with Nouryon strengthens our European position in the thermoset market and opens up new opportunities.”