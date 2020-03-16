SteriType relaunches website

SteriType antimicrobial covers and sleeves have been popular within high infection areas for over twelve years.

Suitable for hospitals, surgeries, dental practices and even call centres, the need to prevent the spread of infection has always been high. SteriType keyboards and antimicrobial covers enable compliance with HTM 01-05 regulations, making them an ideal choice against the spread of harmful bacteria.

Most recently, SteriType has seen a growing global demand for their innovative products, and as a result have given their E-Commerce website a full overhaul. The website includes mainstays such as the Hygienic Keyboards and Mice, along with the hundreds of vacuum formed keyboard covers to fit and protect all major models of keyboard. New products have also been added to the range, including:

SteriType recyclable mobile phone sleeves aim at improving infection control in high risk areas. The sleeves are manufactured from durable polyethylene with in-built SteriTouch antibacterial protection, which reduces the growth of harmful organisms such as MRSA and E.Coli. They are fully recyclable yet robust enough to withstand heavy use.

Coupled with a FAQ section and a growing library of ‘How To’ videos, the new SteriType website aims at providing customers with a one-stop solution for all antimicrobial devices, covers and sleeves.

Craig Evans, Design & Marketing Manager for SteriType, said: “It is great to be able to offer our customers features that will be of benefit to them, including our new How To video range. It has also been exciting to see early reactions to our new offerings, as these products act as complimentary additions to our keyboards, mice and covers.”