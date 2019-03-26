George at Asda to sell products made from recycled plastic bottles and clothing

George, the fashion and homewares arm of the supermarket Asda, has announced for the first time it will sell products made from recycled plastic bottles and clothing.

The announcement comes as part of a commitment to use only polyester that is sourced from recycled materials by 2025.

Launching in the retailer’s Spring/Summer 19 range, the products include George Home cushions and throws that have been made from recycled plastic bottles, and blouses and dresses made with fabric from recycled polyester clothing.

George will also extend its work looking at microfibre shedding, with a full microfibre strategy to be published later this year.

Asda was the first big supermarket to sign up to the Microfibre Consortium, through which it is currently performing tests to understand the extent of shedding from different fabrics.

“As the second largest clothing retailer in the country, we have a responsibility to do the right thing by our customers, not only on the price and quality of our goods, but also on the impact we have on the world around us,” said Nick Jones Senior Vice President for Commercial, in a blog post launching the new pledges.

“Our George sustainability strategy builds on the work we’ve done to date and sets stretching targets and commitments to reduce the environmental and social impact of our products; because we know that, for our customers, looking after the environment is always in fashion.”