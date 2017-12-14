Giant LEGO tree brings Christmas cheer to children’s hospital

× Expand LEGO Tree Image Courtesy of wwwfunkidslive.com

A children’s hospital in Central London has been gifted a giant LEGO Christmas tree as part of a fundraising campaign.

The festive tree, which is on display at the Evelina Hospital, is made of 72,432 LEGO bricks and took six model builders from UK-based Bright Bricks a total of 343 hours to build. It weighs in at over 500kg.

Patients, staff and families at Evelina London have making hundreds of LEGO decorations, which will continue to be added to the tree throughout December.

LEGO are supporting Evelina London as part of their #BuildToGive campaign, pledging to brighten up the festive season for up to 20,000 children in hospitals across the country.