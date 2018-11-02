Glasgow announces ambition to become “Scotland’s first Circular City”

Glasgow City Council has announced its ambition to become Scotland’s first circular city.

This city aims to reduce the amount of waste produced, reusing rather than dumping waste is does generate.

As Glasgow hosts the 2018 Circular Economy Hotspot, the city has announced that it will publish Scotland’s first Circular Economy Route Map.

At the Hotspot, the First Minster has announced that the potential impact of the circular economy on Scotland could be over a billion pounds.

The city is also set to increase the number of homes powered by renewable or circular energy to 15 Per cent by 2030.

“The work done by the Chamber of Commerce and Zero Waste Scotland in Circular Glasgow has already put us far ahead of most of our competitors but the opportunities really are limitless,” said Cllr Susan Aitken.

“Our Route Map will point a way to building better homes and communities, reducing food insecurity and playing our part in dealing with the world’s addiction to single use plastic.”