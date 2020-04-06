Glazpart continues to operate in Banbury

Glazpart has announced its factory in Banbury is still operational due to the dedication, commitment and flexibility of our team.

It says our team are committed to supporting our customers especially those serving the NHS, medical and food markets.

The company is still accepting orders from all customers alongside key market customers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glazpart says we are actively looking to support medical device customers and their injection moulding supply chain. If we can assist as a full-service moulding company in any way from contract moulding, complete tool room services, machining or assembly contact us.We are working closely with our delivery contractors ensure we can continue to deliver although signed POD’s currently may not be available.

Dean Bradley, Sales and Marketing Manager, said: “There have been a huge amount of work and planning to achieve our current position to safely continue to be able to supply product. We wish all our customers the very best in this unprecedented time and we wish you all to stay safe. If you are still operating send your orders through and we will manage these with our best abilities”