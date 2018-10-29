Glazpart reaches sales milestone with Link Vent

Up to 1,000,000 windows have been fitted with the Link vents across the country, launched by Glazpart in 2016.

Glazpart says the product reduces call backs, minimises negative feedback and maximises potential margins.

Adopted by fabricators, distributors and installers the vents, which are the size of a traditional 2000 vent, with the performance of a typical 4000 vent are becoming a popular choice.

The company says fabricators have benefitted from the reduction in stock whilst speeding routing in production.

Installers can benefit from the faster installation using the standard fitting clips but still with the ability to screw the vents on.

Dean Bradley, Sales and Marketing Manager, said: “The Link vent has been a roaring success as it addresses many of the concerns expressed by the fenestration market and house holders alike. House hold air quality improves as the product is used in the home due to a product designed with a very low air leakage and is available in a wide-ranging colour palette making it less obtrusive.”