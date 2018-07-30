Global demand for polypropylene compounds is on the rise according to new report

According to an authoritative report published in July 2018 by industry consultants, AMI Consulting, global demand for polypropylene compounds is on the rise due to engineering developments in automotive and electrical appliances.

The report aims to assist industry participants in anticipating change, formulating strategies, directing R&D investment and proactively managing threats and opportunities.

Considerable growth for PP Compounds arises from property developments which have enabled PP Compounds to displace metal in semi-structural applications like instrument carriers, door panels and front-ends.

The report quantifies in detail PP Compound demand by OEM as well as providing an analysis of the industry's supply structure and up-to-date information on the world's largest producers of PP Compound.

The report also examines the rate of structural change in the industry which has seen a rising number of mergers and acquisitions in the last year, as well as investment in new capacity.