Global Research and Innovation in Plastics Sustainability event 2021 announced

The UK Circular Plastics Network has announced its flagship event for 2021, Global Research and Innovation in Plastics Sustainability (GRIPS), will take place 16th - 18th March.

GRIPS is a virtual event, hosted by UKCPN and organised by KTN and is supported by Innovate UK, EPSRC and UKRI.

Its aim is to bring together companies and individuals to highlight the best of the UK and selected international activities which will lead to plastics and persistent polymers being less likely to reach landfills, end up incinerated, or become fugitive in the environment.

Research and innovation from both the academic and industrial community will be showcased. The event will provide a platform to help develop commercial success of these developments and build links within the polymer/plastics supply chain to strengthen the offer to UK and wider international actors in application sectors such as plastic packaging/FMCG, construction, agriculture, textiles, healthcare, etc. There will also be an exhibition and networking platform for attendees.

This will be the UK’s biggest sustainability in plastics research and innovation event of 2021 and sets the scene to grow the conference internationally over the coming years.