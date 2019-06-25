Global speciality chemicals innovator Perstorp drives forward project to produce recycled methanol

Perstorp, a global leader in the speciality chemicals market, will investigate the potential production of recycled production of recycled methanol using carbon dioxide and residual streams at its Swedish facility in Stenungsund.

The Swedish Energy Agency will partly finance this ambitious feasibility study.

Methanol is one of Perstorp’s major raw materials, used to produce polyols and formats, the building blocks of many consumer goods such as coatings and paints, composite materials, detergents, adhesives, cosmetics, and synthetic lubricants.

Ethanol is also used for Perstorp’s next generation, phthalate free plasticiser, Pevalen.

Industrially, methanol is mainly produced from fossil materials such as natural gas or coal, and this project aims to reduce process related carbon dioxide emissions but, at the same time, produce a more sustainable, recycled ethanol to replace fossil methanol as a raw material in Perstorp’s production.

Funding from the Swedish Energy Agency is supporting Perstorp to undertake this feasibility study that will evaluate the concept, including a new planet, the integration of raw materials, fuel, energy, and residual streams, and new logistical solutions for the methanol.

The methanol project will, if successful, significantly support Perstorp’s strive to contribute to, and be a part of, a sustainable society.

In 2017 the company announced its ambition to become Finite Material Neutral which, in part, means shifting from using finite, fossil raw materials to renewable, reused, or recycled ones.

Jan Secher, President and CEO of Perstorp, said: “We have taken on a tough sustainability ambition.”

“This methanol project is a development that supports the growing global demand from end consumers and brand owners for more sustainable products and materials.”

“In the chemical industry, Perstorp is a leader in this transition and we are proud to have the support of the Swedish Energy Agency in developing this important and innovative project.”