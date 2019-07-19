GOM announces ARAMIS Tech Day 2019

GOM has announced it will hold the ARAMIS Tech Day 2019.

The free one-day event in 3D testing will present new trends in full-field displacement, deformation and surface strain measurements.

The ARAMIS Tech Day 2019 aims to offer a networking platform for around 100 industry experts, testing engineers and specialists from industry and research & development at each event.

The focus of the event will be on new developments in 3D testing technology, GOM’s software as well as the materials and component testing in the automotive, aerospace, biomechanics, civil engineering and consumer goods industries.

× Expand goodluz - stock.adobe.com Engineer and technician working together on drone in office Engineer and technician working together on drone in office

This years’ ARAMIS Tech Day will show how to get precise information on material properties and part behaviour under load.

Additionally, the participants will get to know about the customers’ first- hand user experience with 3D optical measurement.

In addition to the informative presentations, four Knowledge Tracks with live demonstrations will be introduced. The topics are 3D testing and evaluation in the software as well as 3D testing technologies in materials and component testing.

Six communication areas will give participants the opportunity to get to know the functions and features of GOM’s software as well as new developments in 3D metrology based on examples from daily practice.

The ARAMIS Tech Day 2019 will be held at three locations around the world: