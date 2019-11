Honeywell has announced that a deal has been struck with Goodfish to save jobs at its St Asaph site.

Originally it was thought 130 jobs would be lost at the site, but the deal means 47 existing jobs will be protected, with seven more being created.

As part of the deal, Goodfish will buy the entire St Asaph site, which protects the PVC moulding and extrusion shops.

Goodfish has also secured a five year contract with Honeywell for PVC products.