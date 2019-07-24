Goplasticpallets.com releases recycling figures

Goplasticpallets.com has released its recorded recycling figures for the first half of 2019.

Since making its recycling pledge in February this year, promising to recover and recycle all of the plastic pallets and boxes it supplies to customers, the company has recycled 124 tonnes of plastic waste.

This plastic waste includes used or unwanted plastic pallets, pallet boxes and smaller containers and trays, which are recovered by Goplasticpallets.com and taken to its partner’s recycling factory in Belgium. Here the products are washed together with domestic plastic waste, then ground into granules and reused to make the next wave of high quality long life plastic pallets and boxes.

Jim Hardisty, Managing Director of Goplasticpallets.com, said: “I couldn’t be happier with the response we’ve had from customers following the launch of our recycling pledge. The 124 tonnes of plastic we have recycled to date is enough to produce over 7,500 new medium duty pallets; pallets that have a working life of up to 10 times longer than a wooden pallet.”

“The support we’ve received from customers has been quite overwhelming and we hope to get even more customers on board with our Recycling pledge in the second half of 2019.”