Government ‘all froth’ after quash of coffee cup charge plan

The Government has released its response to Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee recommendations that takeaway coffee cups are sold with a ‘latte levy’, presenting no plans to introduce charges on cups or introduce the deposit return scheme for bottles.

In January, the EAC posited an added charge for takeaway cups to increase the parlous rate of one in 400 coffee cups recycled, and encourage reuse of drinks containers.

It also advised the Government to introduce a deposit return scheme for bottles, after Defra started a consulation on bottle deposits last November – though the report has yet to be published. In its response released today, the executive left latte levy plans cold, saying it would ‘consider the plans amongst other policy options’.

Its appendix to the Committee’s paper cup recommendations stated: ‘[the Government] will encourage the adoption of the voluntary code by manufacturers and retailers of other types of packaging [for improved packaging litter labelling].

× Expand Coffee cup recycling - only one per cent of takeaway cups are recycled in the UK.

EAC chair and Labour MP for Wakefield Mary Creagh responded: "The UK's throwaway culture is having a devastating impact on our streets, beaches and seas. Our report recommended practical solutions to the disposable packaging crisis. The government's response shows that despite warm words they plan no real action."

She added the Government was "ignoring the evidence" that charges are more effective than discounts in changing consumer behaviour. "Evidence to our inquiry demonstrated that charges work better than discounts for reducing the use of non-recyclable materials - as was the case with the plastic bag charge.”

Julian Kirby, a campaigner at ecological advocates Friends of the Earth, said: “Government commitment to tackling coffee cup waste appears to be all froth and little substance. With mounting public concern about the impact of plastic pollution on our wildlife and environment, ministers should be taking firm action to tackle this crisis – including the introduction of a latte levy… This response will also undermine government pledges to champion the environment – a far bolder and more urgent approach is needed if we are going to tackle the crisis we face.”