Government and schools must change perception of manufacturing to help close skills gap, says Nordell

Injection moulding and extrusion company Nordell has said that the skills gap in the UK manufacturing industry is going to widen unless the Government assists schools and universities in changing the perception of the industry to help attract young talent.

With so many more opportunities available to the young today and the extended education to ensure they get the foot on the right ladder, Nordell has the view that lost manual trades have been forgotten, and no longer get the recognition they deserve.

To alter this, the company believes that STEM careers need to be pushed harder to school students, and high profile entrepreneurs should be used as inspiration to help change the approach schools use when discussing future careers in the classroom.

Emma Penn, Business Development Manager for Nordell, said: “As a parent one of my biggest fears is my child not finding that one thing they are ‘good at’, as they may not be academic in the sense of the education system by which they are graded and therefore they may find they do not understand where they fit in the world.”

“Other parents within our industry who have come across the STEM coursework and homework struggle to find the pathway between curriculum and application of the knowledge into a clear career path.”

“We believe it is imperative as a country, as a government, as schools and as parents we make a stand to ensure that the young talents are utilised in the various industries our great nation has to offer. Having witnessed first-hand the professional and cultural difficulties faced when Generation X is tasked with training Millennials and school leavers.

Nordell are urging more interest and focus on the attractive elements of manufacturing and related subjects such as tool making to change the perception that employees have lower pay in the manufacturing sector, and to refrain from telling students that if they don’t study hard, they will end up taking work in a factory.

Penn said: “It is important that all talents are recognised and have the opportunity to do something great with their skills and abilities, the children who show aptitude for STEM related subjects are aware of the industries to which they can put their skills to good use.”