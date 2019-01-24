Government encourages range of industries to prepare for chemical use in the event of a no-deal Brexit

The UK government has issued guidance to businesses that use chemicals in the actions they should take now to minimise any disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

If the UK leaves the EU on the 29th March without a deal, UK businesses that manufacture or import chemicals from the EU will have to register those chemicals to a new UK regulatory system.

UK REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) will replace EU REACH and will require businesses to demonstrate how a chemical can be safely used with minimal risk to human health or the environment.

The chemicals sector is the UK’s second biggest manufacturing industry and UK businesses currently hold over 12,000 registrations with REACH.

A no-deal would mean that a range of other sectors would also be required to register any imported chemical the use on UK REACH, including the motor manufacturing, cosmetics, construction and cleaning products industries.

Environment Minister Théresè Coffey said: “Delivering a negotiated deal with the EU remains the Government’s top priority, but it is the job of a responsible Government to ensure we are prepared for all scenarios, including no-deal.”

“It is not just chemicals producers that could be affected by this change so I encourage all businesses that use chemicals to read the guidance on the HSE website and check whether they need to take action.”

Under the new requirements, if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, UK businesses that manufacture a chemical and are currently registered to EU REACH will need to validate their existing registration with the HSE with 60 days of the UK leaving the EU.

UK businesses that import a chemical substance from the EU will need to notify HSE within 180 days of leaving the EU, and UK businesses that export chemicals to the EU will need to have an EU REACH registration in place once the UK leaves the EU.

In addition, more technical information will need to be submitted by businesses to HSE within two years of Brexit, as part of the Government’s commitment to maintain environmental standards post-Brexit.