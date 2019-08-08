Government in Shanghai enforces new rubbish rules

It is now mandatory for individuals and companies in Shanghai to sort and recycle their household rubbish.

The BBC reported people who don't comply risk incurring heavy fines and could potentially have their social credit rating lowered, meaning they may lose out on certain economic or social privileges by not being "model citizens".

The city hired thousands of instructors and conducted tens of thousands of training sessions to help people understand how to divide their rubbish in the lead-up to the regulation change.

Residents will now need to think twice before throwing out containers like bottles, and must empty and clean them beforehand. They also need to wash plastic bags to avoid punishment. Some products also require a degree of dismantlement before being thrown away.

The Global Times reports that bin rule flouters can be fined up to 200 yuan (£23), while companies and organisations can face fines of up to 50,000 yuan (approximately £5,835).

According to the BBC, local news website Shine says that hundreds of police officers were sent out across the city on Monday, to hand out rectification notices, and fines where necessary.