Government issues reminder to waste industry in case of no-deal Brexit

by

The government is reminding companies that export waste from the UK to review their contingency plans in case of disruption at ports, should the UK leave the European Union without a deal.

With or without a deal, all existing consents which authorise the export of hazardous waste to any EU country will remain valid when the UK leaves the EU, but in the event of no-deal, changes to border controls may impact on some waste exports.

Disruptions at container ports are not expected, but there may be some delays at ports which operate “roll-on, roll-off” systems, with the Port of Dover predicted to be the most affected.

Therese Coffey MP, Environment Minister said: “Our landmark Resources and Waste Strategy makes clear that we are committed to dealing with more of our waste in the UK and increasing recycling.”

“But in the short-term, we have taken important action to ensure any disruption caused by a no-deal Brexit can be minimised.”

“This government has been absolutely clear on our commitment to deliver a Brexit deal negotiated with the EU, but the government is preparing for any eventuality and we need our businesses to do the same.”

Tags

by

BPF CCA Agreement

Blog Button - RHP
View more
BP&amp;R Subs