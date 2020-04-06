Government to give away £20 million in grants to respond to new and urgent need in UK and global communities during the coronavirus pandemic

Innovate UK, as part of UK Research and Innovation, has announced it will invest up to @20 million in innovation projects.

The aim of the competition is to support UK businesses to focus on emerging and increasing needs of society and industries during and following the coronavirus pandemic.

By fast-tracking innovation, the UK will be better placed to maintain employment levels, a competitive position in global markets, and make the UK more resilient to similar disruption.

A company’s application must demonstrate both realistic and significant benefits for society, including communities, families, and individuals, or an industry that has been severely impacted or permanently disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A proposal must focus on a clear need and the proposed innovation to address the needs, and a company must have the ability to deliver the project during the working restrictions of the pandemic.

Companies can claim 100 per cent of the projects costs up to a maximum of £50,000.