GRAFE expands sales team

GRAFE has expanded its sales team.

Jean Annequin is the new contact for France, Steffen Schubert is in charge of the Central Germany area and Anna Gulyas is responsible for the sales area Hungary and Romania.

Lars Tonnecker, GRAFE Sales Manager, said: "With our new staff, we are positioning ourselves even better and expanding our sales competence.”

Jean Annequin took up his post in October last year after two consecutive internships in 2017 and 2018. For GRAFE, he is responsible for the French sales area. He has a Bachelor in Business Administration from the Graduate School of Management and four months of the European Erasmus program in Cologne.

He says: "My goal is to further develop the French market for GRAFE and to serve customers directly on site.”

Steffen Schubert has been responsible for the Central Germany area at GRAFE since October 2018.

The certified commercial specialist and manager in retail trade was previously active in purchasing and later head of the department.

He explains: "With eleven years of experience in service, customer satisfaction and professional project management are very important to me. An important criterion here is reliability.”