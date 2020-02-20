Graham Engineering Corporation will host next American Kuhne Spotlight medical extrusion conference in Ireland

Graham Engineering Corporation will host its next American Kuhne Spotlight medical extrusion and secondary operations conference this May in Ireland.

The event will take place May 4-5, 2020 at the Clayton Hotel in Galway, Ireland.

Presentations by ten medical manufacturing experts will cover advances in polymer compounds, die design, gel minimisation, tipping and welding. As well as low-profile delivery systems, process monitoring and control, in-line surface inspection, quality and traceability, micro-extrusion, and balloon catheter applications.

Specialists from Boston Scientific, Teleflex Medical, Vascular Technologies, and Vante will offer medical OEMs’ perspectives, and the manager of the research consortium Applied Polymer Technologies will discuss Irish polymer industry research trends.

The keynote presentation, by Dr. David White, founder and president of ExtruPharm LLC, will be “Extrusion of Drug Eluting Implants,” detailing innovations and trends shaping the future of medical extrusion.

David Madar, Strategic Market Manager – Medical, said: “Our decision to return to Ireland for the latest conference reflects our customers’ wishes and the global importance of Ireland’s medical technology sector.”