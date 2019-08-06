Graham Packaging receives 2019 Sustainability Award

Graham Packaging, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative and sustainable plastic packaging solutions, has been honoured with a 2019 Sustainability Award from the Business Intelligence Group in the Sustainability Leadership (Organisation) category.

Graham was the only packaging company to receive an award in this category.

Other recipients included Bridgestone Americas, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, and The John Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group, said: “The role of sustainability is becoming more prevalent in most organisations, but these nominees have provided everyone with a leadership standard we can all model.”

“We are so proud to reward and recognise all of our winners and finalists, as they provide the leadership and vision needed to protect our environment.”

Mike King, CEO of Graham Packaging, said: “Since its founding nearly half a century ago, Graham Packaging has consistently looked for way to be more sustainable through innovative packaging solutions and industry-leading recycling efforts.”

“This award shines a light on our ongoing efforts in supporting a circular economy. We are honoured to be recognised along with other companies who are contributing to a more sustainable planet.”