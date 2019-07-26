Graham Packaging Releases 2018 Sustainability Report

Graham Packaging has released its 2018 Annual Sustainability Report.

Included in the report is a comprehensive overview of the company’s commitment to helping create a circular economy, which aims to minimise waste using available resources.

By signing the pledge, the company committed to making its full line of packaging 100 per cent recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

Included in this effort are initiatives such as designing for recyclability, acquiring and introducing more recycled content into products and reducing the barriers to recyclability using bio-based and chemically recycled plastics.

The report also outlines other sustainability efforts, including minimising water and energy use in its plants, reducing the carbon footprint by lightweighting products and through its ongoing commitment to increase the recycling infrastructure.

“We understand the ubiquitous role plastic plays in the daily lives of consumers. Graham Packaging has always been driven to find sustainable solutions for our customers,” said Mike King, chief executive officer, Graham Packaging.

“This report shines a light on our company’s legacy of innovation while offering a glimpse into our roadmap for delivering innovative, sustainable packaging solutions to markets we serve around the world.”