Graham Packaging signs the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment

Graham Packaging, part of the Reynolds Group, has recently signed the Ellen MacArthur Foundation New Plastics Economy Global Commitment.

The agreement states that by 2025 100 per cent of its plastic packaging can be reused, recycled or composted.

Graham Packaging joins hundreds of the world’s leading brands that also signed this pledge.

“Since its founding nearly five decades ago, Graham Packaging has been dedicated to the design and manufacturing of environmentally friendly plastic packaging solutions,” said Tracee Reeves, head of sustainability and chief general counsel, Graham Packaging.

“This new commitment will bring together all of our resources to reduce global waste and help our customers reach their sustainability goals.”

The company says the Graham Packaging Global Sustainability Committee will lead the charge in helping the company reach these goals.

Graham Packaging currently uses more than 100 million pounds of PCR annually.

The Graham Recycling Center recycles 50 million pounds or approximately 378 million plastic containers, from curbside recycling programs each year.