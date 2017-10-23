Granta releases CES Selector software for 2018

Granta Design, based in Cambridge, has released its CES Selector 2018 sofware package, the latest version of its industry leading tool for materials selection and graphical analysis of materials properties.

CES Selector has been improved for industry applications over more than 20 years. Updated features for 2018 include instant charting and filtering based on more complex material properties, easier comparison of plastics, new data to support weldability studies, and data to choose materials that meet medical or safety criteria. Additionally, Altair Partner Alliance members can now get access to CES Selector.

Charlie Bream, Product Manager for CES Selector at Granta Design, said: “Through listening to the specific problems our customers are facing, we’ve added new features and more data to ensure they have a practical means to solve those challenges. CES Selector 2018 provides the tools needed to handle the subtleties of material selection, reduce time and cost, and gain a competitive edge.”

Different editions of CES Selector also provide access to specialist databases, with Granta’s CAMPUS and M-Base Plastics, and Prospector Plastics suitable for scanning tens of thousands of plastics options. Comparisons for analogous properties, measured to different standards are available with ASTM and ISO data combined in one property.

The package also provides welding data for alloys, compatibility with human tissues for medical materials, and JAHM Curve Data for temperature modelling.