Grants of £2,500 available for British exhibitors at Arabplast

British companies are invited to exhibit at the largest plastics and rubber exhibition in the UAE region, Arabplast, and potentially benefit from Department for International Trade (DIT) grants of £2,500 per company.

Organised by Messe Dusseldorf, Arabplast, which takes place every two years features exhibitors from 41 countries, with the previous edition, held in 2017, had 906 exhibitors and 27,268 visitors from 119 countries.

The next edition is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre between 5th-8th January 2019.

The exhibition will feature a British Pavilion located in Hall 6, one of the international halls that also features pavilions from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France.

British Pavilion exhibitors can book stands starting from 6sqm, meaning a huge outlay is not necessary if companies are wishing to explore new market opportunities, especially if they are eligible for grant support.

Allocated on first-come, first-served basis, The British Plastics Federation, which coordinates the British Pavilion, invites interested companies to register interest as soon as possible due to the limited number of DIT grants available.

The stand booking deadline for the British Pavilion is 31st August 2018.