Great Central Plastics announces successful completion of order for popular TV show

Great Central Plastics has produced a rapid turnaround of 50k swizzle sticks in a short timeframe for its client, Shout Promotional Merchandise.

The cocktail stirrers, required in pink and blue and tooled, moulded and delivered to the client in two weeks, were created for the recently televised TV show Love Island.

Rowan Wilson, Sales Manager at Great Central Plastics said: “We’re thrilled that a product we manufactured is being used to promote a program viewed by millions. With such a large fan base and summer in full swing the swizzle sticks are certainly in high demand. We’re proud that our hard work, quick turnaround and quality craftsmanship lands us such outstanding clients and opportunities.”

The company says it was chosen for its ability to produce a large volume of creative and high quality products quickly and was awarded the contract following the completion of an order for worldwide children’s yoghurt provider Petit Filous.

Kiron Phillips, Sales and Marketing Executive at Great Central Plastics said: “We are delighted to have delivered such a large order of complex products in a short time span. Everything from design to completion happens in-house making Great Central Plastics one of the only manufacturers in the UK who can produce such intricate plastic moulds with such an extremely fast turnaround.”