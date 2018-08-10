Great Central Plastics celebrates 20th anniversary

Great Central Plastics is celebrating 20 years in the plastic tooling, moulding and manufacturing industry.

The company provides a full service, from idea through to creation, for plastic products and has experience working with high profile clients such as McDonalds, Petit Filous, Jaguar, Mercedes and Gordons Gin.

The company is one of the only plastic manufacturers in the UK to possess the ability to produce two-shot injection moulding products.

After successfully securing a large contract with McDonalds in its first year, the company believes this established its place as a serious contender in the UK manufacturing market.

McDonalds was the first order Great Central Plastics received and by the time the contract closed the company had produced over 30 million units for its client.

“We are delighted with the success that we’ve achieved over the past 20 years working with local and international companies to provide promotional products, automotive plastics and plastics for industrial use," said Darryl Brown, Technical Director and Board Partner at Great Central Plastics.

"We’ve managed to obtain a strong client based and have enjoyed the challenge of producing complex bespoke work for some of the world’s most recognised brands.”