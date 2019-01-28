Great Central Plastics launches world first plastic alternative tattoo ink pot

Great Central Plastics has announced the launch of a plant-based, plastic alternative tattoo ink pot.

The pot has already been commissioned by Green House Tattoo Supplies, who are the world’s first company to offer a plant-based range of tattoo supplies as an alternative to the fossil-fuel based plastics currently used.

The pot has been released following extensive market research which indicated a growing demand in the plastic moulding market for a more eco-conscious product.

Great Central Plastics has launched the product into the marketplace in the form of a plant based plastic ink cap, developed alongside Green House Tattoo Supplies.

Green House was founded in 2018 by London-based tattoo artists Lucy Frost and Adam Willett, who also founded Dark House Tattoo Co-Operative, one of the world’s first fully eco-conscious tattoo studios, offering totally plastic free tattooing.

Frost said: “Over recent years the tattoo industry has been heavily reliant on fossil fuel-based plastics. Our aim was to combat this problem in pursuit of an eco-conscious studio and plastic free tattooing. We’re very proud of the fact that all our products are totally sustainable, biodegradable and compostable, making them the first range of plastic alternative tattoo products in the world.”

“We’re delighted to have found a manufacturer in Great Central Plastics who was equally as committed to developing the plastic alternative as we were and who has delivered against our exacting needs and ethics while also meeting those of the clients.”

Tony Phillips, MD and founder of Great Central Plastics, said: “As a business we are firmly committed to meeting the evolving needs of our clients and marketplace and our progression into more ethical, environmentally raw materials and product development is, for us, a natural one.”