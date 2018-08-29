Great Central Plastics ‘toasts’ success of Paddington Bear films

× Expand The UK-made toast stamps Great Central Plastics

Northamptonshire-based plastics tooling and moulding company, Great Central Plastics, is celebrating the success of the Paddington Bear films after receiving a large order for promotional products.

To coincide with the DVD release of the film, an order was placed for 300,000 toast stamps in four Paddington Bear-themed designs and four colours.

Great Central Plastics tooled, manufactured, tested and packaged the stamps in less than nine weeks to meet the project’s short timescales.

“We always enjoy creating bespoke products for companies and the Paddington Bear project was no exception,” said Rowan Wilson, Sales Manager at Great Central Plastics.

“We work closely with all of our clients and very much like to be involved from every aspect of the creation process right through to the finished product. Making unique products for companies, using intricate design tools - whilst very much adhering to strict guidelines - is how we have built a strong reputation,” Wilson added.