Green businesses encouraged to apply for Queen’s Award 2020

The Queen’s Awards 2020 have been launched today (17 July 2019), with UK businesses being urged to join more than 7,000 winners of the prestigious Award and apply for the Sustainable Development category.

There are four categories for the awards, sustainable development, promoting opportunity, international trade and innovation.

According to gov.uk, the updated Sustainable Development category makes it easier for businesses to demonstrate commercially successful, sustainable development practices that put them at the forefront of industry.

Winners will be presented with an award by one of The Queen’s representatives, a Lord-Lieutenant and given a Grant of Appointment and a commemorative crystal trophy.

Winners will also be able to fly The Queen’s Award flag at the main office, and use the emblem on marketing materials for five years

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales has encouraged more businesses to be sustainable and showcase their green credentials.

In the video message, The Prince of Wales said: “More than ever before, a good business is a genuinely sustainable business, and this has nothing to do with size or sector.”

“Each and every business can make a real contribution to the durability and biological integrity of our planet and those that do should be recognised for their achievements with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.”