Green Dot symbol adds to consumer confusion, finds RECOUP study

RECOUP, in association with Marks and Spencer and Plastics Europe, has undertaken an observational study to understand the barriers and behaviours of citizens when recycling plastic packaging.

RECOUP commissioned the “Watch Me Think” study to facilitate recordings of citizen behaviour to gain an understanding of the actual behaviour of consumers at home when recycling and their perceptions on recycling.

The study identified that citizens remained confused despite their best intentions.

Tin the case of plastic packaging where OPRL recycled instructions were easily detected, the study found that consumers tended to follow these instructions and symbol confusion did not play a part in their recycling behaviour.

The feedback from citizens indicated that recycling messages needed to be highly visible, unambiguous, and ideally on the front of the pack.

Anne Hitch, Communications Manager for RECOUP, said: “This study identified barriers to behaviour change and attitude towards recycling.”

“Consumer confusion is complex and subjective, but even when people are keen to recycle the labelling means that items may end up in landfill that could otherwise be recycled. RECOUP’s Pledge2Recycle Plastics work shows that there is a need to invest in education and communication.”

Despite the issue of plastics recycling being high on the agenda, citizens still do not see this as their responsibility, as all the respondents saw the responsibility for ensuring that plastic packaging which they purchase is recyclable to be either that of the brand owner putting the pack on the market or the Local Authority who provided the recycling service.

Citizens are yet to understand how important the small changes they make in their recycling behaviour can have on recycling rates.

Adrian Whyle, Senior Resource Efficiency Manager for Plastics Europe, said: “This study provides a unique insight into householders recycling behaviour and clearly highlights that there is much confusion on what can or cannot be recycled.”

“We encourage all stakeholders to work towards a harmonised waste collection system throughout the UK with clear labelling on what can or cannot be recycled in order to eliminate confusion and maximise the recovery of such valuable resources.”

Stuart Foster, CEO of RECOUP, said: “We know that the general public are generally keen to recycle more plastics. We have seen how communication and clear consistent messaging is critical in driving up recycling rates.”

“We are working closely with our members and across industry to make recycling easy and economically viable. We all need to recognise how even making small changes, can have a big environment.”