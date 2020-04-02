Greiner Packaging joins Styrenics Circular Solutions

Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers, has announced that Greiner Packaging joins the organisation.

Operating across 19 different countries around the world, Greiner Packaging is one of Europe’s leading plastic packaging manufacturers in the Food and Non-Food sector.

They join fellow SCS members, including COEXPAN, ELIX Polymers, Exiba, INEOS Styrolution, Repsol, TOMRA, Total, Trinseo and Versalis (Eni).

Jens Kathmann, Secretary-General of SCS, welcomed Greiner Packaging on behalf of all the members: “We are delighted that as 2020 progresses, our membership keeps expanding. We are so pleased to welcome Greiner Packaging, a company strongly committed to the circular economy and fulfilling the intrinsic capacity for recycling of polystyrene. They are already involved in a chemical recycling project with fellow SCS member Trinseo and we look forward to further circularity projects as SCS works together across the whole value chain.”

Konrad Wasserbauer, Director Circular Economy of Greiner Packaging, said: “Our entire company is committed to developing sustainable plastics solutions for a functioning circular economy. Our SCS membership was a natural step for us to take, fully in line with Greiner Packaging’s vision that sustainability and plastics go hand in hand. The truth is that polystyrene is highly recyclable even for food contact applications and thus has a crucial role to play in the circular economy. We look forward to working together to realise that vision.”