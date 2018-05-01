Groundbreaking biobased pilot facility opened by DuPont and ADM

DuPont and Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) have announced the opening of the world’s first biobased furan dicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME) pilot production facility in Decatur, Illinois.

FDME, a molecule derived from fructose, can be used to create a variety of biobased chemicals and materials, including plastics, that are said to be more cost-effective, efficient and sustainable than those produced via fossil fuel-based counterparts.

One of the first FDME-based polymers under development by DuPont is polytrimethylene furandicarboxyate (PTF), a novel polyester also made from DuPont’s proprietary Bio-PDO (1,3-propanediol).

DuPont says PTF, a 100 percent renewable polymer, can be used to create lighter-weight, more sustainable and better performing plastic bottles.

Research undertaken by the company shows that PTF has up to 10-15 times the CO2 barrier performance of traditional PET plastic, which prolongs shelf life, allowing companies to design lighter-weight packages, lowering the carbon emissions and costs related with shipping carbonated beverages.

“We’re confident FDME is both the more sustainable option and the better-for-business option,” said Michael Saltzberg, Ph.D., Global Business Director for Biomaterials at DuPont Industrial Biosciences.

“This molecule, and its numerous applications, will be high-performing, cost-effective and better for the environment. Our goal is to bring this game-changing technology to commercial scale as quickly as possible.”

