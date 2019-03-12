Growing interest for Enviro’s technology in North America

Enviro has seen growing interest in its pyrolysis technology in North America, as it now has three active Memorandum of Understanding’s with different actors in the tyre recycling industry.

The Enviro team has recently returned from the US where they visited partners in New York and Texas where recycling plants are planned to be built.

Enviro has two active MoU’s in the US, with Treadcraft Limited and EE-TDF Cleveland LLC, and one in Canada with ArticCan.

Enviro CEO Thomas Sorensson said: “There are several reasons why we are more active than ever in North America. The market’s need for carbon black is expected to increase as the establishment of virgin production is becoming increasingly difficult due to stricter regulations and penalties, implemented to overcome the environmental problems created by the existing carbon black production.”

“The US projects are progressing as planned. They’ve both been looking for several years as a partner to implement a plant project with, and chose us due to our patented pyrolysis technology, a well-prepared Basic Design and proven commercialisation of high and stable quality rCB.”

“In Canada, the market players have adopted a wait-and-see attitude with respect to their newly introduced manufacturer liability legislation in Ontario and how it will impact them in practice.”

Many existing plants in North America have been forced to invest major sums in emissions purification and ordered to pay fines for failing to comply with these requirements.

This, in combination with the materials deficit, has driven up prices for carbon black, which has created openings for alternatives such as recycled carbon black to gain market shares more quickly.

Sorensson said: “This development also means that carbon black is decoupled for oil prices and made less sensitive to lower oil prices. We are expecting the price floor to be higher than before, which benefits the profitability of recycled material.”

“After all, our raw materials costs are low, and in many cases, our materials even generate revenue.”