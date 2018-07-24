GTMA highlights benefits of reshoring as it backs new initiative

× Expand The new Reshoring UK website is designed to be a reliable tool for manufacturers looking to capitalise on the UK’s skills across the supply chain. GTMA

GTMA, the UK association that represents precision engineering, rapid product development, toolmaking, tooling technologies and metrology, has backed a new reshoring initiative.

During a seminar held by the association, the GTMA highlighting the benefits of the Reshoring UK initiative, which will bring buyers and suppliers together to promote the capabilities of the UK supply chain.

As a collaboration of 13 leading industrial engineering and technology associations, including the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA) and most recently, Composites UK, Reshoring UK will work together with manufacturers to enable them to connect with trusted, accredited suppliers capable of delivering products and services that match their varied requirements.

Reshoring UK will take the form of a web-based supplier and buyer portal, which is being developed as a comprehensive map of the myriad of capabilities available within the UK. Currently holding over 4,000 companies’ details, it allows users to build a connected network that would form the foundation of a robust, end-to-end supply chain for any manufacturing or technology focused business.

“The development of the Reshoring initiative is to encourage engagement with our manufacturing supply chain and to recognise the strength, skills and innovation available to manufacturers in the UK,” said Baroness Burt of Solihull, the Patron of Reshoring UK.

The structured approach adopted by the website is designed to demonstrate to OEMs and Tier 1 manufacturing companies the extent and strength of the engineering supply chain available in the UK.

Advanced industrial sectors, such as aerospace, automotive, defence, renewable energy and power generation, marine, medical, rail, packaging and consumer products, that need to fill the gaps or strengthen existing supply chains as well as creating potential new ones, now have a ready source of capable and competent suppliers.

“The map locates suppliers that are members of the various trade associations, so they are a trusted resource that anyone using the website can rely upon to build a connected network,” explained Julia Moore, CEO of the GTMA.

“With leading industrial and technological associations all working in collaboration, Reshoring UK provides access to the various skill sets that cover the whole supply chain. From concept to product and process design, through process engineering, tooling and methods to finishing and inspection, all the way to delivery to the end customer, there is a structured approach that will help eliminate the gaps in any established supply chains or provide the opportunity for new ones to be formed.”