GTMA launches ReshoringUK platform

The GTMA has launched its ReshoringUK website, representing a unique collaboration of leading industrial engineering associations which has been developed with the goal of connected manufacturers with trusted and accredited suppliers capable of providing technical support and services.

Users can select a category that is relevant to their needs, or choose from industry sectors or association membership, and search in a free text box for their product or service requirement.

A region filter provides the choice between region and country-specific for suitable suppliers, and after filtering, and potential businesses are pinned on a map allowing the interrogate each profile and individual company website link.

Julia Moore, CEO of the GTMA, said: “It is an often-repeated misconception that the UK does not make things anymore. The reality is that we are still the ninth largest manufacturing nation in the world and the sector plays a vital role as an employer, exporter, and innovator.”

“In fact, British-made goods are sought-after around the world, with manufacturing accounting for 44 per cent of all the UK’s overseas sales.”

“Manufacturing still contributes a tenth of UK GVA and represents 70 per cent of all business R&D spend and directly employs 2.7 million people.”

“Matching the needs of businesses that are reshoring, or each searching for the ‘lost skills’ which the engineering marketplace can provide, demonstrates where the Reshoring website excels.”

“It can make the compiling of an end-to-end supply chain much more efficient, minimising the leg work required to find businesses that are capable and competent enough to provide the support required.”

The platform is available at http://www.reshoringuk.co.uk/