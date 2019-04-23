GTMA welcomes 15 new members

The broad range of services and benefits provided by the GTMA, one of the UK’s leading manufacturing and engineering trade associations, has led to the addition of 15 new members during the first quarter of 2019.

Between them, the members provide automation, mould and tool technologies, machine tool and ancillaries equipment, cutting tools, CAD/CAM software, turnkey project engineering support and design, and precision manufacturing.

As well as this, as high value catapult centre and university have joined the existing supply chain of engineering skills available through the GTMA.

Julia Moore, CEO of GTMA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Fanuc, Morson Projects, R-Winter Tooling, National Composite Catapult Centre, Plazology, Surface Generation, IBS Precision Engineering, Surtec North East, Guhring, Tebis, Solent University, Ewikon, Consort Medical, and Park Sheet Metal into membership.”

“Each company will, no doubt, have a different reason for joining GTMA. However, I believe that our digital marketing programme provides a key route to market for companies. It includes business profiles and is combined with our successful social media campaign to maximise every member’s media presence.”

“Our successful events calendar, which includes the recently held Manufacturing UK event at Mazak, our forthcoming Business Breakfast Seminar at Fanuc at Ansty Park on 23rd May and the third year of our popular Manufacturing Solutions Ireland event on 12th June in Limerick, with over 100 exhibition stands and the visit of the British Ambassador indicative of our interesting network meetings available to members and industry alike.”

“We are in detailed discussions with a number of additional industry names and I am confident the ranks of the membership will swell even further in the coming months.”

“Of course, the experienced and knowledgeable team at the GTMA will ensure that members and industry alike will receive support for their business and technical enquiries as they require.”