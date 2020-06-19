GTMA welcomes Broanmain Plastics

Broanmain Plastics has become the latest member of the Gauge & Toolmakers Association (GTMA), To showcase its tooling, engineering and technical moulding prowess to UK OEMs.

The specialist technical trade moulder and tooling project specialist has managed well-over 200 bespoke tool projects on behalf of customers, overseeing everything from concept to validation.

Now Broanmain has supported UK manufacturers seeking a high quality yet financially viable reshoring option, qith a dedicated maintenance team, and an advanced, fully-equipped toolshop managed by Kamil Stec, for several years.

By joining GTMA, the family-run business is eager to showcase the benefits of working with a toolmaker that also understands the nuances of the moulding process and how to create a master tool that upholds British engineering standards.

Broanmain’s Managing Director Jo Davis, said: “We are delighted to join this influential engineering group of likeminded industry experts. The current pandemic combined with Brexit has highlighted a number of vulnerabilities in product prototyping and UK manufacturing supply chains. In the last 18-months, Broanmain has observed a heightened trend towards reshoring both the production of components, driven by real-time manufacturing, and the end-to-end management of tooling projects.”

“It’s no secret that UK toolmaking has been in decline in recent decades, with a perceived scarcity of skills. By not protecting this highly technical role, we are doing a real disservice to the polymer industry. Very often, manufacturers face a choice - compromise on quality, or compromise on speed. Both instances usually result in a tool that’s not fit for purpose.”

GTMA CEO Julia Moore commented: “Since meeting with Broanmain at Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2020, UK reshoring developments have rallied further. For a large majority, improved quality is often cited as the primary reason. But the global pandemic has now accelerated demands due to supply chain vulnerabilities. Our reshoring tool helps to connect manufacturers with trusted UK suppliers.”