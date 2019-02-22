GW Plastics expands recently acquired Avenue Mould Solutions in Sligo

Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar TD has announced the GW Plastics is expanding its advanced manufacturing operations in Sligo.

GW Plastics established its first European location with the purchase of Avenue Mould Solutions in 2017 and is growing its operation in response to increased customer demand in its medical device and drug delivery business.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

GW Plastics plans to invest in excess of €6 million to grow their product development, precision tooling, thermoplastic and silicone injection moulding, and contract assembly capabilities in Europe.

The company plans to expand its moulding operations into a scalable 28,000 square foot site in Sligo.

The expansion in Ireland will compliment GW Plastics’ global precision mould-building and advanced injection moulding and contract manufacturing capabilities in the United States, Mexico, and China.

GW Plastics is one of the few companies that can provide a wide array of in-house tooling, injection moulding, and contract assembly capabilities on three continents.

After meeting with the GW Plastics management team at the new facility, Varadkar said: “Under the government’s national development plan, Project Ireland 2040, Sligo is recognised as a major regional centre and a driver of economic development. The government is investing in the North West region through major infrastructure projects like the new N4, because we want to secure a pipeline of jobs and investment onto the future.”

Brenan Riehl, GW Plastics President and CEO, said: “Avenue has brought GW Plastics a highly-skilled manufacturing workforce, an award winning mould-building company, and a growing medical device contract manufacturing business that has been successfully serving Ireland and the broader European market for over 30 years.”

“GW Plastics is delighted to build on Avenue’s success with this expansion, and we look forward to better serving our customers in Ireland and greater Europe.”