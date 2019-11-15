New ‘invisible barcode’ technology aims to improve recycling rates

A new type of ‘invisible barcode’ technology is being piloted to improve recycling rates.

Often there is confusion around what we can and can’t recycle. This also causes problems in sorting plants, which can prevent countries from achieving the recycling rates they would like.

The pilot aims to clear up the confusion around which items can be recycled while sorting our rubbish at home.

Some of the biggest brands, including Procter & Gamble, Nestle and PepsiCo, who were brought together by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, will be involved in the trial.

The BBC outline the trial in the video below.