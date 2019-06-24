H55 zero-emission plane completes first flight

H55, a Solar Impulse technological spin-off, has successfully completed a test flight of its new electric plane.

Powered by H55’s electric propulsion system and manufactured by BRM Aero, the Bristell Energic is a two-seater, fully electric aeroplane to be used for pilot training and flight schools.

For H55, this is a stepping stone for the development of electric propulsion systems designed for VTOLs and flying taxis.

The electric flight trainer has received considerable interest from light schools, airport resident associations, and aviation authorities.

The Bristell Energic offers a solution which is clean, quiet, cost-efficient, and safe,

The plane can fly for one-and-a-half hours, providing 45 to 60 minutes of mission flight with enough reserves, which is a typical training programme for flight schools.

Andre Borschberg, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of H55, said: “Electric air transport will deeply transform and improve urban mobility. Electric propulsion has enabled the world of drones, and it will do the same for aviation.”

“The Bristell Energic is a stepping stone for the development of such new aviation transport solutions, where the challenge will be safety and certification. By having our electric aeroplanes fly and monitoring their performance, H55 will continue to build up data for the development of VTOLs and flying taxis.”

Milan Bristell, Founder and CEO of BRM Aero, said: “The emergence of civil aviation in large markets such as China and India requires pilot training with a real flight trainer with a maximum take-off weight equal to or above 750 kg.”

“The market is impatient for an electric aeroplane and our goal at Bristell is to be able to respond to this with a flight trainer which is clean, quiet, and affordable to operate.”