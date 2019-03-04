HAHN Group expands into Austria with acquisition of DFT Maschinebau

HAHN Group has expanded its expertise in the field of assembly and testing technology with the acquisition of DFT Maschinebau, a full-service supplier of automated assembly and testing assembly.

The company, based in Kremsmunter, Austria, has around 100 employees and will become a fully-owned subsidiary of HAHN Automation, subject to the approval of anti-trust authorities.

Frank Konrad, CEO of HAHN Automation, said; “Thanks to its many years of expertise in assembly and testing technology, DFT Maschinebau represents the ideal addition to our corporate portfolio.”

“DFT’s LEAN concept for semi-automated assembly lines in particular harbours exciting potential that we want to expand further together. We are very much looking forward to welcoming our DFT colleagues to the HAHN family.”

Jurgun Prenninger, Joint Managing Director of DFT Maschinebau, said: “Our work has always been shaped by our understanding of our customers, , flexibility, knowledge advantage, and extensive personal advice, as well as support for the actual customer-specific system development process.”

“With a strong partner like HAHN Automation, we are able to raise this to a new level. We are convinced that we will be able to expand new markets together, such as China and Mexico.”

“Our customers will be able to benefit from HAHN Automation’s global service network. We are already looking forward to joint projects as part of a larger group of companies.”