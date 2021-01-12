Hardie Polymers announces new brand identity and website

Hardie Polymers have undertaken a fresh re-brand.

This includes a fresh, new dynamic logo to reflect the evolution of their polymer business.

The independent material supplier is building on its strong growth in sales of thermoplastics over the last few years with the combined launch of a new logo and new website. The new strapline helps injection moulders clearly understand what Hardie Polymers has to offer.

The new Hardie Polymer website features an immediate ‘Quote Request’ button that goes straight to its sales team.

The new polymer website features a comprehensive Industry Insights section. A treasure trove of useful technical information for designers, processors and students can be found there. These articles were written by the late, highly revered Dr Charlie Geddes, Head of Polymer Technology at Edinburgh Napier University. This section covers numerous topics from mould design to key material properties. Use the new search function here to find what you are looking for.

Fergus Hardie, Managing Director, said: “Our new website has a modern, confident new look and message, ANY BRAND. ANY GRADE. ANY QUANTITY., highlighting to UK Injection Moulders that they now have more choice on where to source their OEM-specified grades. The website will demonstrate clearly to them that they have an opportunity to reduce their current prices, improve on lead times and offer flexibility around minimum order quantities.”

“We wanted to make it easy for our customers, to save them time from searching around the marketplace for a particular grade of material and then waiting for a price. Now they can establish the information they need, quickly and easily. We also have a live chat function which allows customers to interact directly with our Sales Team and get questions answered straight away during office hours.”