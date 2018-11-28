Hardie Polymers eyes up double awards success

× Expand Hardies 2

Polymer materials distributor, Hardie Polymers, is eyeing up an awards double to see out 2018.

The Scotland-based, family-owned firm recently received a ‘Class 1 Supplier Award’ from Mitsubishi Electric, the sixth consecutive time it has won the accolade.

It is now hoping to build on that success, having been shortlisted for the Herald Scottish Family Business Awards in the ‘Business Innovation’ category.

Now in its seventh year, the awards, which are held in association with Business Gateway, are one of the most prestigious business award schemes in Scotland. They recognise the success of family-owned firms across a broad range of activities.

Hardies has already won one award and is eyeing up another (Credit: Hardie Polymers) Hardie's

Hardie Polymers’ nomination as an innovative business comes because of its competitive approach in the UK-wide polymer distribution market.

Commenting, Fergus Hardie, Managing Director of Hardie Polymers, said he is “delighted” the firm has been recognised for its “innovative and disruptive” approach.

“Supplying injection moulding companies right across the UK and Europe, we have brought real competition to a highly competitive industry,” he explained.

The awards will be presented at an awards evening on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow.