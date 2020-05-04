Hardie Polymers makes donation for every polymer order to help COVID-19 research

The MRC - University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research (CVR) is home to the largest group of virologists in the UK and is playing a leading role in the research response to COVID-19.

Hardie Polymers have decided to make a donation for every polymer order they receive in May and June for medical applications.

Scientists in Glasgow are collaborating internationally to stop transmission of the virus which has rapidly spread worldwide.

× Expand Photographic Unit University of Glasgow Researchers in a laboratory at the BHF Building

By focusing on sequencing the COVID-19 virus, the team at Glasgow's CVR can extract information from the genetic code to understand the virus and how it spreads. Which will help to identify ways of defeating it.

By supporting the Covid-19 fund, this support will help Glasgow's researchers contribute to the worldwide search for vaccines to treat patients and control the disease.

Hardies has been inundated with requests for engineering polymers for medical parts since the outbreak began and says its team have done fantastic work as always to get these materials to all the UK injection moulding companies out there who are supporting this great national effort.

The company adds, with Alumni from the University of Glasgow amongst our sales team and a supply relationship with the University too, we want to make a contribution to their excellent work to help defeat this virus.