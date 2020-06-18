Hasbro announces expansion of Toy Recycling programme to UK

Hasbro, Inc. has expanded its industry-leading toy and games recycling programme to the UK, having partnered with TerraCycle, the leaders in recycling hard-to-recycle waste, to offer a free, nationwide recycling programme for all Hasbro toys and games.

The new UK based programme will mean consumers can collect and drop-off their well-loved Hasbro toys and games at locations around the UK.

TerraCycle will then recycle them into reusable raw materials, which can be used to make new products such as outdoor furniture, planters and similar items.

Consumers in the UK can drop off their Hasbro toys and games easily at a public drop-off location or by setting up their own public drop off location and accepted items include board games, dolls, action figures and plush toys.

“At Hasbro, we know kids and families everywhere share our passion for protecting our planet,” said Kay Green, Country Manager at Hasbro UK and Ireland.

“Since launching the Hasbro Recycling Programme in the U.S. in 2018, we’ve successfully expanded to additional markets throughout the world, to offer more consumers a sustainable solution for giving new life to their well-loved toys and games and we’re proud to further extend the programme, in partnership with TerraCycle, to the UK.”

“We are proud to partner with Hasbro to launch this national recycling programme in the UK, given its popularity in other countries around the world. The aim of the programme is to encourage new generations to recycle their well-loved toys and games, and have a positive impact on the environment”, said Laure Cucuron, General Manager, TerraCycle Europe.